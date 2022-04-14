Quigley rival knocked off ballot in 5th District; Republican 14th District candidates remain

A Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley for Illinois' 5th Congressional District seat won't appear on primary ballots in June because he didn't gather enough valid signatures from voters, the Illinois State Board of Elections ruled Thursday.

The elections board also said two Republican candidates in the 14th Congressional District should remain on the ballot despite objections to their petitions.

Chicagoan Rami Blan's removal from the ballot in the 5th District leaves Quigley, also of Chicago, the only Democrat on the ballot in the 5th. The district has been redrawn and expanded to include parts of Cook and Lake counties between Chicago's Near North Side and the Barrington area.

Blan couldn't be reached for comment Thursday. A Facebook account set up for his campaign has been disabled, and he hasn't made himself available for interviews.

Malgorzata McGonigal of North Barrington, Tommy Hanson of Chicago and Kimball Ladien of Chicago are seeking the Republican nomination for the seat. Ladien's candidate petition faces an objection, too; a decision from the elections board is pending.

Ladien violated state election rules by notarizing his own statement of candidacy, the objection against his paperwork states. A Daily Herald review of Ladien's paperwork revealed he notarized both the candidacy statement and his petition pages.

As for the objections in the 14th District, the elections board decided Republicans Scott Gryder of Oswego and Jack Lombardi of Manhattan should remain on the ballot.

Yorkville resident David A. Guss had objected to both petitions.

He said Gryder's petition pages weren't properly numbered in sequence.

A Daily Herald review revealed two petition pages for a Republican Illinois Supreme Court candidate were included in Gryder's packet and numbered as if they were pages for Gryder.

Guss also alleged Lombardi's statement of candidacy inaccurately describes the office being sought, and that petition pages were numbered out of sequence.

A review of Lombardi's paperwork revealed he identified the district he's seeking to represent as the 14th -- but it didn't include the word "congressional," as other candidates' filings did.

Additionally, a signature page for a Republican state Senate candidate was erroneously mixed in with Lombardi's petition pages.

The newly redrawn 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties. That covers some West and Southwest suburbs and a big chunk of north-central Illinois.

The elections board will meet again April 21 to consider more objections against federal and state candidates.