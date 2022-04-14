Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles vandalized at three Schaumburg dealerships

A man in his late 20s is in custody after being arrested early Thursday at the scene of one of three Schaumburg auto dealerships where dozens of vehicles were vandalized.

No motive has been determined for the damage at Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Ford, 815 E. Golf Road; Patrick BMW, 700 E. Golf Road; and Schaumburg Honda, 750 E. Golf Road, according to Schaumburg police Sgt. Matt Christenson.

The total number of the vandalized vehicles was still being determined Thursday morning, but Christenson said it was approximately 80 at Schaumburg Honda alone.

That was the dealership where the suspect was arrested at about 12:30 a.m., Christenson said. Security staff working there first noticed the damage before spotting the suspect and calling police.

Charges had not yet been filed late Thursday morning, but were expected to be either later in the day or on Friday, according to Christenson.