Driver faces DUI charge after rollover crash near Huntley sends 2 to hospital

A Cary woman was charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash Wednesday night that sent two to the hospital, a McHenry County sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

Candace Felix, 33, of Cary, was cited following the single-vehicle crash, which occurred about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on Marengo Road, near the intersection of Howard Lane, which is between Huntley and Union, spokeswoman Emily Matusek said in an email.

The vehicle, a 2009 Black Honda Pilot with two female occupants was westbound on Marengo Road when the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, hit a fence and then flipped over several times, Matusek said.

Both driver and passenger suffered "severe, but non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital by ambulance, she said.

Court records associated with the DUI citation were not available as of Thursday and so an attorney for Felix was yet listed.