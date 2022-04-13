Geneva to restore some Third Street parkways Monday
Updated 4/13/2022 3:37 PM
Geneva workers will restore parkways on the east side of South Third Street starting from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
The parking spaces on the east side from Campbell to Franklin streets and Fulton Street to Crescent Place will be closed during the work. If it rains, the work will occur Tuesday.
