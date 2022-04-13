Authorities still looking for shooter who killed teen in Maine Twp. a year ago

The Cook County sheriff's office is still trying to solve a Maine Township homicide that occurred a year ago.

Erick Esquivel, 18, was fatally shot at 3:50 p.m. April 22, 2021, while sitting in his red Honda sedan on the 9600 block of Greenwood Road.

The male shooter -- who wore a mask and knit cap at the time of the shooting -- fled in a stolen silver Jeep Cherokee that was later discovered in a Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials said Esquivel had moved from Rogers Park to Maine Township after he had been shot at in November 2020.

Anyone with information about the homicide or stolen Jeep should call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.