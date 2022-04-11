West Suburban Community Pantry leader stepping down

Executive Director Laura Coyle is stepping down after six years at the helm of the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge. Rick West | Staff Photographer, March 2020

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is searching for a new executive director to replace departing leader Laura Traut Coyle.

After six years at the helm, Coyle said she plans to leave her position in the coming months to pursue a longtime interest in serving nonprofit leaders in a consulting and coaching capacity. Coyle will be staying engaged with the pantry through the transition.

She joined the pantry in 2016. Under her leadership, the pantry has nearly doubled the number of individuals and families it serves and delivered service to nearly three times as many people in need during the pandemic. The nonprofit organization also launched its first in-school pantry in Romeoville, completed renovations to its store, warehouse and office space and offered online food ordering through a virtual food pantry.

"I've been so honored to work alongside so many committed leaders who share a similar vision of a community without hunger. Together, we have charted a path to achieve food security for our neighbors, and we've successfully brought to life so many things that were just ideas a few short years ago," Coyle said in a statement. "I'm very proud of what West Suburban Community Pantry has achieved and truly believe that this wonderful organization is just beginning to blossom in service to the community."

The pantry's board hopes to have a new executive director this summer.