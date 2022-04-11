 

Mundelein Park & Recreation District wins aquatic safety awards

 
Daily Herald report
The Mundelein Park & Recreation District's Aquatic team received three awards for safety during the 2021 summer season at StarGuard Elite's Conference for Aquatic Management Professionals on March 29-30, officials announced.

The indoor pool at the Health & Fitness Center received the Five Star Overall Award following multiple performance audits of lifeguards and management staff, monthly report and emergency action plan submissions, and risk management assessments.

 

Barefoot Bay Family Aquatic Center and Diamond Lake Beach each received a Four Star Overall Award.

"I'd like to congratulate our hardworking aquatics staff at all of our facilities for an outstanding year of aquatic safety in 2021," Aquatics Manager Erica De Luca said in an announcement of the awards. "Like many aquatic facilities, staffing was a challenge and we worked hard to keep the safety of our visitors our number one priority."

StarGuard Elite is an aquatic risk prevention agency.

