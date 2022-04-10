The Week That Was: Support for The Clove, Lightfoot questions suburbs' benefit to Bears

Buffalo Grove's planning and zoning commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended that the village board approve the $150 million redevelopment of the Town Center shopping center into a mixed-use development called The Clove. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

The plan to revamp Buffalo Grove's Town Center as a $150 million mixed-use development called The Clove cleared a major hurdle Wednesday, when the village's planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended it. The panel's 7-0 vote moves the plan to the village board, which will take it up April 18.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday questioned if Arlington Heights taxpayers are willing to spend "billions" to pay for a Chicago Bears stadium and reiterated that she's going to give the team's owners a compelling economic case to stay in the city, "far greater than anything that they could possibly get in any suburb."

St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights has tapped the top administrator of St. Patrick High School in Chicago to serve as its next principal. Jon P. Baffico will succeed Karen Love as principal of St. Viator beginning July 1.

A 125-unit townhouse development will be built on Oakton Street in Des Plaines where the restaurant Grazie once stood. Final plans for the Halston Market complex were approved by the city council Monday night. Construction is expected to begin this year and could wrap up in 2023.

Geneva aldermen unanimously granted conditional site plan approval for a 274,800-square-foot warehouse distribution facility on Route 38. Duke Realty wants to buy almost 20 acres of vacant farmland on the north side of Route 38 near Kautz Road, just east of the intersection with Elm Road.

Lisle interim Police Chief Kevin Licko introduced a potential "Vehicle Immobilization Program" -- the Denver Boot, which he said would help Lisle police collect unpaid tickets for recently skyrocketing parking violations.

After two Naperville dog owners pleaded for action to deal with violent attacks by other dogs, officials said they'll review ordinances and consult with other communities regarding best practices. The two owners lost a dog each to an attack by other dogs.

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia on Tuesday said Lia Merming will be its next director starting April 18. She will be the first woman to be Fermilab's director.