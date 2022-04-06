Townhouses to be built where Grazie once served customers in Des Plaines

A townhouse development to be called Halston Market is coming to Des Plaines. The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the project, which will be built on the former site of Grazie Ristorante. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A 125-unit townhouse development will be built on Oakton Street in Des Plaines where a restaurant once stood.

Final plans for the Halston Market complex were approved by the city council Monday night. Construction is expected to begin this year and could wrap up in 2023.

The proposal had unanimous support from the city council.

"This is a major development," said 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester, who leads the community development committee. "It's a big deal for our city."

Proposed by developer M/I Homes of Chicago, the complex will occupy about 11 acres of vacant land at 1050 E. Oakton St., at 1555 Times Drive and on the 1000 block of Executive Way. The Oakton Street property once was home to Grazie Ristorante, which closed in 2011 and was torn down about two years later.

The units will be spread across 23, three-story buildings.

Five different unit layouts are planned, ranging from 1,600 square feet to 2,000 square feet. Each will have a two-car garage on the ground floor.

A centrally located, common plaza with benches, walkways and green space is planned, as is a smaller common area elsewhere on the site.

The plan was publicly unveiled in June 2021 and has been modified since then to address community concerns. The version approved Monday was identical to the draft the council preliminarily approved in October 2021.

On Monday, the council voted 7-0 in favor of a redevelopment agreement for the project as well as other elements that needed council approval. Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman was absent, but City Manager Michael G. Bartholomew said he'd spoken with Brookman and that she supported the plan.

The site is in Brookman's ward.