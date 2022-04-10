Families hop to Schaumburg for Funny Bunny Egg Hunt
Hundreds of families hopped over to the Schaumburg Park District's Pat Shephard Center this weekend for an annual event so popular they had to hold it over two days.
The Funny Bunny Egg Hunt, held over a combined 18 sessions Saturday and Sunday, gives kids and "old-fashioned egg hunt experience," said Stacy Johnson, manager of the park district's Meineke Recreation Center.
Among those kids Sunday were 6-year-old twins Emily and Kayla Schneider of Itasca, who made memories with their mother, Sara Schneider.
After the hunt, kids made their way to a tent to take photos with the bunny.
"We're so happy to have an outdoor event that we can participate in," Sara Schneider said.
