 

Families hop to Schaumburg for Funny Bunny Egg Hunt

  • Twins Emily and Kayla Schneider, 6, of Itasca, and their mother, Sara Schneider, wait for the hunt to begin Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center.

    Twins Emily and Kayla Schneider, 6, of Itasca, and their mother, Sara Schneider, wait for the hunt to begin Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Ben Hastings, 5, of Schaumburg visits with the bunny for a photo opportunity Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center.

    Ben Hastings, 5, of Schaumburg visits with the bunny for a photo opportunity Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Maria Brodowska, 3, of Schaumburg waits for her chance to meet the bunny Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center.

    Maria Brodowska, 3, of Schaumburg waits for her chance to meet the bunny Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Blue skies and 50-degree weather accommodate Brianna Ruiz, 4, a preschooler from Hoffman Estates, at Sunday's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt hosted by the Schaumburg Park District.

    Blue skies and 50-degree weather accommodate Brianna Ruiz, 4, a preschooler from Hoffman Estates, at Sunday's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt hosted by the Schaumburg Park District. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Beatrice Thas, 5, a kindergartner from Schaumburg, peers through the chain link fence Sunday before the start of the Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center in Schaumburg.

    Beatrice Thas, 5, a kindergartner from Schaumburg, peers through the chain link fence Sunday before the start of the Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/10/2022 5:27 PM

Hundreds of families hopped over to the Schaumburg Park District's Pat Shephard Center this weekend for an annual event so popular they had to hold it over two days.

The Funny Bunny Egg Hunt, held over a combined 18 sessions Saturday and Sunday, gives kids and "old-fashioned egg hunt experience," said Stacy Johnson, manager of the park district's Meineke Recreation Center.

 

Among those kids Sunday were 6-year-old twins Emily and Kayla Schneider of Itasca, who made memories with their mother, Sara Schneider.

After the hunt, kids made their way to a tent to take photos with the bunny.

"We're so happy to have an outdoor event that we can participate in," Sara Schneider said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 