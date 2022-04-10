Families hop to Schaumburg for Funny Bunny Egg Hunt

Beatrice Thas, 5, a kindergartner from Schaumburg, peers through the chain link fence Sunday before the start of the Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Blue skies and 50-degree weather accommodate Brianna Ruiz, 4, a preschooler from Hoffman Estates, at Sunday's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt hosted by the Schaumburg Park District. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Maria Brodowska, 3, of Schaumburg waits for her chance to meet the bunny Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Ben Hastings, 5, of Schaumburg visits with the bunny for a photo opportunity Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Twins Emily and Kayla Schneider, 6, of Itasca, and their mother, Sara Schneider, wait for the hunt to begin Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's Funny Bunny Egg Hunt at the Pat Shephard Center. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Hundreds of families hopped over to the Schaumburg Park District's Pat Shephard Center this weekend for an annual event so popular they had to hold it over two days.

The Funny Bunny Egg Hunt, held over a combined 18 sessions Saturday and Sunday, gives kids and "old-fashioned egg hunt experience," said Stacy Johnson, manager of the park district's Meineke Recreation Center.

Among those kids Sunday were 6-year-old twins Emily and Kayla Schneider of Itasca, who made memories with their mother, Sara Schneider.

After the hunt, kids made their way to a tent to take photos with the bunny.

"We're so happy to have an outdoor event that we can participate in," Sara Schneider said.