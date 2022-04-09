One killed, one hurt in 5-car crash near Oakbrook Terrace

A woman died Saturday following a five-vehicle crash near Oakbrook Terrace that left a second person injured.

The collisions occurred about 7 a.m. on westbound Roosevelt Road near the Tri-State Tollway.

An out-of-service private ambulance and four other vehicles were involved, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Westbound Roosevelt Road and the nearby I-294 exit were closed following the crash and remain closed as the investigation continues.

No other details were immediately available.