One killed, one hurt in 5-car crash near Oakbrook Terrace
Updated 4/9/2022 12:38 PM
A woman died Saturday following a five-vehicle crash near Oakbrook Terrace that left a second person injured.
The collisions occurred about 7 a.m. on westbound Roosevelt Road near the Tri-State Tollway.
An out-of-service private ambulance and four other vehicles were involved, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Westbound Roosevelt Road and the nearby I-294 exit were closed following the crash and remain closed as the investigation continues.
No other details were immediately available.
