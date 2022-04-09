One dead, one hurt after crashes near Oakbrook Terrace

A woman died Saturday morning after she was struck by an SUV near Oakbrook Terrace while examining damage to her car from an earlier multivehicle crash, authorities said.

The woman's identity hasn't been released, pending notification of family.

A teenage passenger in a vehicle involved in the chain of collisions was hurt, too.

The tragedy unfolded about 7 a.m. when the driver of an out-of-service Superior ambulance hit a patch of black ice while heading west on Roosevelt Road past York Road, DuPage County sheriff's police said in a news release.

A woman who had been driving one of those vehicles involved in the crash got out of her car and was hit by a Dodge Durango driven by someone who also appears to have lost control on the ice, police said.

Westbound Roosevelt Road and a nearby exit from the Tri-State Tollway were closed for several hours following the crash.