Firefighters rescue resident from burning Northbrook home

Northbrook firefighters rescued a disabled resident from inside a burning house early today after a fire escaped the home's fireplace and spread inside the walls.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 4000 block of Evergreen Lane at 12:10 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke inside the two-story, single-family house.

Two residents were able to escape before firefighters arrived, but the third resident needed assistance, fire officials said.

It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which required them to open up some of the walls where the fire had spread near the fireplace.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but fire officials said the home was rendered temporarily uninhabitable.

The residents were taken to a nearby hotel, and are expected to stay with family until their home is repaired, fire officials said.