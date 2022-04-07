They'll miss his cowbell: Cubs to honor Mount Prospect 'bleacher bum' who died in January

George Wiseman of Mount Prospect presents a World Championship ring to Cubs reliever Justin Grimm during an April 2017 ceremony. Wiseman was chosen to participate because of his lifelong fandom. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2017

A 76-year-old lifelong Chicago Cubs fan from Mount Prospect who died in January will be honored by the team on Opening Day Thursday afternoon.

In life, George Wiseman took in as many Cubs games as he could each summer with his fellow "bleacher bums" in right field. Wiseman, who could not speak due to a medical condition, would ring a cowbell to cheer along and root for the Cubbies.

"He rang the heart out of his bell," said Joan Splitt, Wiseman's friend and a Wrigley Field usher.

In 2017, Wiseman was among 20 Cubs fans selected by the club to present World Series rings to players from the championship team.

"I can't think of someone who deserved it more than George did," fellow bleacher bum Al Yellon said of the honor.

Yellon, managing editor of the popular blog Bleed Cubbie Blue, said he met Yellon in the bleachers and, like so many other bleacher bums did, became lifelong friends.

When Wiseman was selected to participate in the World Series ring event in 2017, Yellon wrote on his blog that Wiseman told him the World Series victory was "still sinking in, and being a ring bearer is just frosting on the cake."

Yellon said Wiseman had cancer possibly stemming from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. A surgery to remove part of his jaw in 2006 left him cancer-free but cost him the ability to eat, drink or speak.

Yellon said even without his voice Wiseman still kept his dry, wacky sense of humor and desire to make people laugh.

"He became the quickest note writer you've ever seen," Yellon said about Wiseman, could carry on a conversation using pen and paper.

Splitt said on Thursday some bleacher bums plan to bring a load of cow bells to share with fans so they can ring them like Wiseman did.

Splitt, a fellow Mount Prospect resident who met Wiseman in 2010 on public transit trips to the game, said it means so much to her that the Cubs are honoring Wiseman. She believes the team will play a video tribute to Wiseman at around the fourth inning of Thursday's game in between the action.

"He is such a true fan," Splitt said. "He put his whole heart into it and made it to the games no matter what. He loved those Cubs."

Wiseman's family, including his wife Celeste Wiseman, their three children and several grandchildren, also will be at the game, Splitt said.

Celeste told Splitt she especially is glad their grandchildren will see the tribute to Wiseman.

The Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m.