Dist. 203 officials recommending pay raises to keep up with minimum wage, stay competitive

Naperville Unit District 203 officials are recommending a raise in the pay rates for several groups of hourly employees to keep pace with minimum wage increases and to stay competitive with surrounding school districts.

The raises, which will be voted on by the school board at its April 18 meeting, would go into effect for the 2022-23 school year and come at a total cost of $141,191. Many substitute employees would receive raises, including substitute teaching assistants and substitute health technicians.

Daily rates for full- and half-day substitute teachers would stay the same, as would the daily rate for permanent building substitutes.

"Most of the proposed rate increases are in the amount of one dollar per hour and are connected to the minimum wage increases," said Chief Operating Officer Bob Ross. "We had a road map we developed a few years ago. We're following that road map, and we're on course."

The minimum wage in Illinois is scheduled to rise to $13 an hour in 2023 and by a dollar more in 2024 and 2025. Some of the other employees who would see a $1 bump are substitute office staffers, seasonal custodians and crossing guards.

Lunchroom supervisors -- a position district officials say is particularly difficult to fill -- would see an increase from $18 to $19 an hour. Their rate of pay hasn't increased since the 2010-11 school year.

Classroom nurses would see their hourly rate increase from $31 to $35 an hour in their first year. Expulsion hearing officers would get an increase from $95 to $125 an hour.

Ross said the reason for the larger pay increase for expulsion hearing officers was because the current District 203 rate was deemed too low and the higher amount corresponds more closely with hourly rates charged by attorneys.

Rates for substitute bus drivers would be tied to the pay schedule laid out in the contract agreement between the school board and the Naperville Transportation Association.