Police: Teen charged after fleeing scene of suspected street race in Bartlett

Bartlett police officers called to investigate a report of several vehicles setting up a street race early Saturday arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, and having no valid driver's license, officials said.

The juvenile also is charged with improper lighting and improper lane use, police said.

Officers responded to the report in the area of Vulcan Boulevard and Comiskey Road at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday.

One officer reportedly observed a 2015 Scion FR-S traveling eastbound on Vulcan Boulevard without headlights on, according to police. The officer activated his vehicle's emergency siren and lights when the Scion allegedly fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Gifford Road, police said.

The Scion drove onto the center median to get around other vehicles, nearly striking another marked police vehicle traveling northbound, authorities said.

Officers from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and West Chicago Police Department later located the Scion at the intersection of Hathaway Avenue and Donald Avenue in West Chicago. The 16-year-old driver was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The juvenile was released to his parents on a $2,500 individual bond and assigned a court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.