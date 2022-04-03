Fire leaves Schaumburg home uninhabitable

Two residents were displaced after fire broke out in a Schaumburg home Sunday morning, leaving the two-story structure uninhabitable.

Schaumburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Chambers said firefighters called to the home in the 800 block of Prince Charles Court at about 9:30 a.m. encountered a fully involved fire in the first-floor living room, with heavy smoke filling the entire structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within about 15 minutes, keeping flames confined to the living room, Chambers said.

The residents were not home when the fire began, he added. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to adjoining buildings.

The entire building suffered smoke damage and was declared uninhabitable by the village's building department. Damage is estimated at about $100,000.

Residents were working with their insurance company to find other living arrangements, Chambers said.

The fire remains under investigation.