Wheaton man faces child porn, sex offender registry charges

A Wheaton man is charged with possession of child pornography and failure to update his address as a sex offender.

Sean M. Waffird, 28, formerly of Waukegan, was charged Thursday, according to DuPage County circuit court records.

He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, alleging he had one image of a child under age 13 and another of a child under age 18.

He also faces a charge of failure to update his address within three days of moving. He now lives in the 0-100 block of Sterling Circle in Wheaton, according to the charge.

Bail was initially set at $200,000, but Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh reduced it to $75,000 on Friday. He will need to post $7,500 to be freed pretrial.

Waffird was convicted in Lake County, Indiana, on a charge of child exploitation -- dissemination or exhibit of child pornography. He is on the Illinois State Police's sex offender registry.