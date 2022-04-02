 

Wheaton man faces child porn, sex offender registry charges

  • Sean M. Waffird

    Sean M. Waffird

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/2/2022 4:55 PM

A Wheaton man is charged with possession of child pornography and failure to update his address as a sex offender.

Sean M. Waffird, 28, formerly of Waukegan, was charged Thursday, according to DuPage County circuit court records.

 

He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, alleging he had one image of a child under age 13 and another of a child under age 18.

He also faces a charge of failure to update his address within three days of moving. He now lives in the 0-100 block of Sterling Circle in Wheaton, according to the charge.

Bail was initially set at $200,000, but Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh reduced it to $75,000 on Friday. He will need to post $7,500 to be freed pretrial.

Waffird was convicted in Lake County, Indiana, on a charge of child exploitation -- dissemination or exhibit of child pornography. He is on the Illinois State Police's sex offender registry.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 