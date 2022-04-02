Waukegan gun range employee accidentally fires pistol, injuring himself and another man
Updated 4/2/2022 10:48 PM
A McHenry man in his 50s who works for a Waukegan gun range injured himself and another man when he accidentally fired a weapon Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The employee of Caliber Gun Range, 3059 Washington St., shot himself in the thigh with a pistol while sitting at a table just outside the firing range, according to news release from the Waukegan Police Department. The bullet went through his thigh, ricocheted off the floor and struck the wrist of a man in his late teens from Libertyville, police said.
Both men were taken to a hospital, according to the news release. Police processed the scene and collected the discharged firearm and spent shell casing.
