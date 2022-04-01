Sewer work to cause Orchard Road closures in Wheaton
Updated 4/1/2022 2:01 PM
Drivers should avoid south Orchard Road in Wheaton next week due to a sewer project that will result in intermittent closures between Butterfield Road and Colonial Square.
Crews plan to begin replacing storm sewers along that segment of Orchard starting the week of April 4.
Excavation will take place in the street and parkway, requiring intermittent road closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drivers in the area may want to choose an alternate route, the city advises. Flaggers will help direct traffic near the work area.
Article Comments
