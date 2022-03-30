Westmont man charged with possession of child pornography

Bail was set Tuesday at $50,000 for a Westmont man charged with possession of child pornography.

Derek Detzler, 28, of the 6700 block of Park Lane, is charged with one felony count alleging he had a video depicting a child under the age of 13. To be freed before trial, he would have to post $5,000 and have Internet-monitoring software installed on his electronic devices, according to DuPage County court records.