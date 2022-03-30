Westmont man charged with possession of child pornography
Updated 3/30/2022 1:25 PM
Bail was set Tuesday at $50,000 for a Westmont man charged with possession of child pornography.
Derek Detzler, 28, of the 6700 block of Park Lane, is charged with one felony count alleging he had a video depicting a child under the age of 13. To be freed before trial, he would have to post $5,000 and have Internet-monitoring software installed on his electronic devices, according to DuPage County court records.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.