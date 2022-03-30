 

Mother with family in Warrenville killed in mass shooting at Mexico cock fight

  • Michoacan state police patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, Monday, March 28, 2022. Nineteen people were killed the previous day when gunmen burst into the site, according to prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan.

    Michoacan state police patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, Monday, March 28, 2022. Nineteen people were killed the previous day when gunmen burst into the site, according to prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan. Associated Press

 
Updated 3/30/2022 3:19 PM

A mother of four with family in Warrenville was killed and her sister critically wounded Sunday in a mass shooting that left 19 other people dead at a clandestine cock fight in Mexico's western state of Michoacan.

Melissa Silva and her sister Arleth Silva, 16, were on vacation in Michoacan and were at the gathering near the town of Zinapecuaro when attackers opened fire, according to family.

 

Melissa Silva, a mother of four with relatives in Warrenville, was fatally shot and Arleth Silva was struck multiple times. The teen is in critical condition at a hospital in Mexico, and three others were also wounded in the shooting.

Melissa and Arleth's sister set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses and help pay for medical costs.

