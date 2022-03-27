The Week That Was: A mile of cars for free gas in Rosemont, fatal Kirk Road crash

Vehicles were stacked single file for a mile along Higgins Road in Rosemont early Thursday -- all the way to the edge of O'Hare International Airport -- for the chance at up to $50 in free gas donated by businessman Willie Wilson. It was one of 48 gas giveaway sites in the suburbs and Chicago, and unlike the first series of giveaways, no traffic messes resulted.

The Naperville Unit District 203 school board announced a new five-year contract agreement with the district's transportation union. The contract with members of the Naperville Transportation Association, unanimously approved at Monday's board meeting, includes a one-time payment of $1,000 to bus drivers and mechanics that matches a similar payment made to other employment groups.

Two people died Monday afternoon in a six-vehicle crash on Kirk Road in Batavia. Police say that while trying to change lanes, a passenger vehicle hit a semitrailer truck, causing the passenger vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic. It ultimately came to rest on its roof.

Bob Grogan has lost the 2020 election for DuPage County auditor to William White after a historic recount of the ballots, a judge declared Monday. The decision appears to have ended a legal fight that started after Grogan, a Downers Grove Republican, received 75 fewer votes than White, a Downers Grove Democrat, in the November 2020 election, out of more than 466,000 votes.

Six Flags Great America's Yankee Harbor section -- home to such favorites as Batman: The Ride -- has a new name, DC Universe, and will debut new features, park officials announced Thursday. The renamed section will feature new dining and shopping options as well as new installations of famous superheroes from DC Comics with which guests can take pictures.

Buffalo Grove Town Center to be renamed

When the Buffalo Grove Town Center undergoes its makeover, the developer behind the $150 million project isn't stopping with the bricks and mortar, it was revealed last week. The development also will have a new name: The Clove.

Elgin debates whether to hold Nightmare

The popular Halloween event Nightmare on Chicago Street could return this fall to downtown Elgin, but it would cost the city significantly more than in previous years. So Elgin City Council members on Wednesday debated whether it was worth the cost as it reviewed a proposed list of special events for 2022.