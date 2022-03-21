Two dead after six-vehicle crash on Kirk Road in Batavia

Police investigate a multivehicle crash on Kirk Road in Batavia Monday afternoon. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The coroner responded to the multivehicle crash Monday afternoon on the southbound lanes of Kirk Road near Giese Road, which shut down both directions of Kirk Road between Butterfield Road and Wilson Road in Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Police investigate a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon on the southbound lanes of Kirk Road near Giese Road in Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two people died Monday afternoon in a six-vehicle crash on Kirk Road near Giese Road. The crash shut down both directions of Kirk Butterfield Road and Wilson Road in Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A multivehicle crash on the southbound lanes of Kirk Road near Giese Road shut down Kirk in both directions Monday afternoon between Butterfield Road in Aurora and Pine Street in Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two people died Monday afternoon in a six-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Batavia.

It happened around 1:36 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Kirk Road, according to Batavia police.

The deceased were found in a vehicle that was flipped on its roof.

Police say that while trying to change lanes, a passenger vehicle hit a semitrailer truck, causing the passenger vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic. It ultimately came to rest on its roof.

Three other passenger cars and another truck, pulling a fuel tank, were also involved in the crash.

No citations have been issued.

The identities of the people who died are not being released until after their families are notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Kirk was closed for several hours from Butterfield Road in Aurora north to Pine Street in Batavia.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.