Miniature wargaming convention draws large crowds to Schaumburg
More than 5,000 full-sized people attended one of the world's largest miniature wargaming conventions over the weekend in Schaumburg.
Founded 20 years ago, AdeptiCon held its 18th convention -- after a two-year pandemic hiatus -- at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel Wednesday through Sunday.
The event highlights the world of tabletop miniature wargaming and featured 575 events, including tournaments and hobby classes like painting, sculpting and 3D printing.
Matthias Weeks of LaGrange Park, a member of the Board of Overlords of AdeptiCon, said the convention is very much a social event that draws people of all ages from around the world. About 15% of the attendees this weekend were visiting from other countries.
"We try to focus more on the social and hobby side of things, more than the competitive," Weeks said. "Tournaments are great, but over the years we've realized people just want to come hang out with like-minded people and do fun stuff."
For gamer John Wenger of Rockford, who has been playing Warhammer for 20 years, the event is on his calendar every year. He was playing in a Warhammer Age of Sigmar tournament Sunday.
"Easily this event is a highlight of my year," Wenger said. "I save up vacation time every year to come."