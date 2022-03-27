Miniature wargaming convention draws large crowds to Schaumburg

People check out elaborately painted Golden Demon models on display Sunday at AdeptiCon, a miniature war gaming convention held over the weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. The Golden Demon competition is a miniatures painting competition that has been held annually since 1987. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Cosplayer Alexander DeMichael of Arlington Heights fist bumps Adam Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa while posing for a photo Sunday at AdeptiCon in Schaumburg. DeMichael's Space Marine costume took him more than 1,000 hours to construct and is made of the same kind of foam used in exercise mats. The character is from the game Warhammer 40,000. Rick West | Staff Photographer

John Wenger of Rockford, left, reacts after a fortuitous roll Sunday as he plays a game of Warhammer Age of Sigmar against Eric Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska at AdeptiCon, a miniature war gaming convention held over the weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Rick West | Staff Photographer

More than 5,000 full-sized people attended one of the world's largest miniature wargaming conventions over the weekend in Schaumburg.

Founded 20 years ago, AdeptiCon held its 18th convention -- after a two-year pandemic hiatus -- at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel Wednesday through Sunday.

The event highlights the world of tabletop miniature wargaming and featured 575 events, including tournaments and hobby classes like painting, sculpting and 3D printing.

Matthias Weeks of LaGrange Park, a member of the Board of Overlords of AdeptiCon, said the convention is very much a social event that draws people of all ages from around the world. About 15% of the attendees this weekend were visiting from other countries.

"We try to focus more on the social and hobby side of things, more than the competitive," Weeks said. "Tournaments are great, but over the years we've realized people just want to come hang out with like-minded people and do fun stuff."

For gamer John Wenger of Rockford, who has been playing Warhammer for 20 years, the event is on his calendar every year. He was playing in a Warhammer Age of Sigmar tournament Sunday.

"Easily this event is a highlight of my year," Wenger said. "I save up vacation time every year to come."