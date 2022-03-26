Police locate missing Arlington Heights man
Updated 3/26/2022 11:17 AM
A 72-year-old Arlington Heights man who had been missing since Thursday has been located, police said.
The man's car had last been seen near McHenry County College Thursday.
There was no word on his condition or where he was found.
