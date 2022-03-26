House fire in Lake in the Hills displaces family

A Lake in the Hills home suffered nearly $100,000 in damage from a Friday evening fire that temporarily displaced the family.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said smoke detectors alerted residents to the blaze that was reported just before 6 p.m. and they were able to escape the house unharmed.

Upon arrival at the two-story, single-family house on the 5500 block of Chancery Way, firefighters encountered heavy smoke from the front of the home. The home is just east of Huntley's border.

The fire was located in a second-floor bedroom and contained to the one room, fire officials said. However, heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the second floor, rendering the home uninhabitable.

The fire was extinguished soon after firefighters arrived, but they remained on scene to perform salvage operations and check for any hot spots in the walls.

Firefighters from six neighboring agencies also assisted Huntley firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.