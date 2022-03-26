Elk Grove groups join forces to collect supplies for veterans in need

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe Elk Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 and the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove collected supplies Saturday for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. The shelter is a nonprofit that provides housing, supportive services and community outreach to help homeless and at-risk veterans and their families achieve self-sufficiency.

Former Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Dave Miller, grabs some supplies from Elk Grove Village Police Chief Chuck Walsh at a collection Saturday for supplies for homeless veterans. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Elk Grove Village Police Chief Chuck Walsh prepares to grab some supplies from the trunk at a collection Saturday for supplies for the Wheaton-based Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

William Callaghan of Elk Grove Village, left, and former Elk Grove Village fire chief Dave Miller, center, grab supplies from Lorraine Champa of Elk Grove Village. The Elk Grove VFW POST 9284 and the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove collected needed supplies Saturday for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Elk Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 and the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove collected needed supplies Saturday in Elk Grove Village for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

The shelter, based in Wheaton, is a nonprofit that provides housing, supportive services and community outreach to help homeless and at-risk veterans and their families achieve self-sufficiency.

According to its website, the nonprofit, founded in 2007 by Vietnam War veteran Bob Adams and Gulf War veteran Dirk Enger, operates on a vision of no veteran left behind due to homelessness, joblessness, poverty and/or mental health issues.