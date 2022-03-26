Elk Grove groups join forces to collect supplies for veterans in need
Updated 3/26/2022 6:57 PM
The Elk Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9284 and the Community Character Coalition of Elk Grove collected needed supplies Saturday in Elk Grove Village for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.
The shelter, based in Wheaton, is a nonprofit that provides housing, supportive services and community outreach to help homeless and at-risk veterans and their families achieve self-sufficiency.
According to its website, the nonprofit, founded in 2007 by Vietnam War veteran Bob Adams and Gulf War veteran Dirk Enger, operates on a vision of no veteran left behind due to homelessness, joblessness, poverty and/or mental health issues.
