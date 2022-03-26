Arlington Heights man missing since Thursday
Updated 3/26/2022 9:49 AM
Arlington Heights police are seeking the public's help locating a 72-year-old man missing since Thursday.
Police say Stanislaw Grobelny's silver 2009 Nissan Rogue was last seen at 7:37 p.m. Thursday near McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. The vehicle has Illinois license plate No. 1746198.
Grobelny has a medical condition that places him at risk, police said.
Grobelny is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall white male weighing 165 pounds.
He has white hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and dark pants.
Police note he is also missing his left leg.
Anyone with information about Grobelny's whereabouts is urged to call Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5300 or 911.
