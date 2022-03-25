Texas longhorns still on the loose around Johnsburg, police say

A cow roaming Johnsburg on Thursday was spotted at Johnsburg Junior High School. Courtesy of Krissy Anderson

Four of the Texas longhorns spotted around Johnsburg and Spring Grove are still at large, Johnsburg police said late Friday morning.

The cattle were last seen Thursday night near Harts Road headed towards Glacier Park, located outside Ringwood, the department said in a Facebook post, citing the animals' owner.

The Johnsburg Police Department reported Thursday morning that one of the loose Texas Longhorn bulls had been captured, but four remained on the loose and had wandered to Spring Grove.

A roaming calf was spotted outside Johnsburg Junior High School Thursday morning, which officials at the school said was one of a few stops it made through town that day.

The calf arrived about 7:15 a.m., which is just a little while before students make their way to the school, said Krissy Anderson, an administrative assistant.

Anderson said the calf made its way around the campus, going to the tennis courts and looking into the windows. Though not one to stay long, it eventually made its way off the campus before the students could arrive for school.

"It was absolutely a nice change of pace," Anderson said.

The Johnsburg Police Department asks anyone who spots the animals to call the department's nonemergency line (815) 385-6024 to report their location.