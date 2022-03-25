Outdoor dining tents coming back to downtown Wheaton in May

Wheaton plans to have outdoor dining again under tents on Hale Street in the downtown. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2020

Wheaton will again close a one-block stretch of Hale Street to create an outdoor dining scene and a new summer tradition.

The alfresco dining season will begin May 7 with the opening of the Hale Street tents.

The Downtown Wheaton Association's proposal to set up the open-air tents for the third year was unanimously approved this week by the city council.

The business group and the city first embraced the tents in 2020, extending a lifeline to restaurants through indoor dining closures and COVID-19 restrictions. Hale Street has now become an outdoor dining destination complete with live music and shopping, association leaders say.

"We are delighted to join the Downtown Wheaton Association in announcing the return of the Innovator Tents on Hale Street," Mayor Phil Suess said in a statement. "We look forward to the community enjoying Downtown Wheaton this summer season."

The tents are sponsored by Wheaton's Innovator Capital Management.

New for 2022, the tents will feature three music locations, which will rotate hosting live performances on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music schedules will be published at DowntownWheaton.com.

The tent hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dining reservations are recommended.