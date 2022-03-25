District 204 school board reaches tentative contract agreement with teachers

The Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board reached a tentative contract agreement with teachers from the Indian Prairie Education Association. Daily Herald file photo

The Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board reached a tentative contract agreement with teachers from the Indian Prairie Education Association, who will vote to ratify the contract on April 11.

Friday's announcement came from District 204 officials, who said details will be shared when terms are presented to the more than 2,000 members of the IPEA. If the teachers vote in favor of the contract, the school board will vote to approve it at the April 18 meeting.

The current four-year contract, ratified in 2018, was set to expire at the end of this school year.

Teachers received a 4.13% raise for the 2018-19 school year, a 3.5% raise for 2019-20, a 3.43% raise for 2020-21 and a 3.46% raise for the current school year.

District 204 is the state's fourth-largest district and serves 26,000 students in 33 schools in Aurora, Bolingbrook, Naperville and Plainfield.