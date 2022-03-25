Cow spotted roaming at Johnsburg Junior High School

A calf roaming Johnsburg on Thursday was spotted at Johnsburg Junior High School. Courtesy of Krissy Anderson

A roaming calf was spotted outside Johnsburg Junior High School Thursday morning, which officials at the school said was one of a few stops it made through town that day.

The calf arrived about 7:15 a.m., just a little while before students made their way to the school, said Krissy Anderson, an administrative assistant.

Anderson said the calf made its way around the campus, going to the tennis courts and looking into the windows. Though not one to stay long, it eventually made its way off the campus before the students could arrive for school.

"It was absolutely a nice change of pace," Anderson said.

After seeing the animal, Anderson called the Johnsburg Police Department's nonemergency number.

The Johnsburg Police Department reported on its Facebook page Thursday morning that one of the loose Texas Longhorn bulls had been captured, but four remained on the loose and had wandered to Spring Grove.

At that point, the owner, along with several volunteers, were working to recapture the rest, the department said.

In the afternoon, Johnsburg police made a follow-up post with a graphic of a bovine behind bars, with the caption "He's doing hard time now ... no bull about it." It didn't specify if all of the missing longhorns had been located.

An attempt to reach the Johnsburg police chief was not immediately successful.