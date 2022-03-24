 

North Central College enters partnership with charter school organization

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/24/2022 10:54 AM

North Central College has entered into a partnership with the Illinois Network of Charter Schools to promote character education.

The partnership will provide a 20% tuition discount for educators employed by INCS charter schools who enroll in select master's degree programs at the Naperville college. The program will involve the college's School of Education and Health Sciences, and the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.

 

North Central College is using a $3.2 million grant, the largest private grant in the college's history, to fund initiatives focused on social, emotional and ethical competencies.

"The mission and vision of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools is to leverage the charter school model as a catalyst to transform lives and communities," said Abiodun Goke-Pariola, North Central College's provost and vice president for academic affairs. "This aligns well with North Central's Cultures of Character Initiatives, which are designed to help educators, administrators and community members develop social, emotional and ethical competencies to influence transformation in themselves and others."

Additional information about North Central College's character initiatives can be found at northcentralcollege.edu/character-initiatives.

