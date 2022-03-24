Fix your car, unload unwanted prescription drugs at Maine Township event

Maine Township officials and the Cook County sheriff's office are offering free car light repairs on March 31.

Headlights, taillights and lights above license plates are the focus of the effort.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the township hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

People can donate unwanted prescription drugs at the event, too.

Registration is required for the repairs, and participants must be Cook County residents. Register through March 28 by emailing ccso.communityengagement@ccsheriff.org.