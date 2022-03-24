FBI searching for man who robbed US Bank in Lisle
Updated 3/24/2022 6:48 PM
The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Lisle Thursday morning.
Around 10 a.m., a man presented a note to a teller at the US Bank located at 1026 Ogden Ave. demanding money, according to a news release. The robber fled on foot, the FBI said.
The robber is white, stands 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, has a thin build and was wearing a black winter coat, black winter gloves, gray jeans, a black beanie, sunglasses and a gray mask, the news release said.
Anyone with information about robbery should call (312) 421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
