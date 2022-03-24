 

FBI searching for man who robbed US Bank in Lisle

  • Courtesy of the FBIAuthorities say this man robbed a US Bank branch in Lisle on Thursday morning.

By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 3/24/2022 6:48 PM

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Lisle Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a man presented a note to a teller at the US Bank located at 1026 Ogden Ave. demanding money, according to a news release. The robber fled on foot, the FBI said.

 

The robber is white, stands 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, has a thin build and was wearing a black winter coat, black winter gloves, gray jeans, a black beanie, sunglasses and a gray mask, the news release said.

Anyone with information about robbery should call (312) 421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

