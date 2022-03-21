'We're still open': Creative navigation leads customers through downtown Naperville construction

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will use feather banners and teardrop banners to direct pedestrians to shops affected by the streetscape construction. Courtesy of Downtown Naperville Alliance

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will use hopscotch games like this to direct pedestrians to shops during streetscape construction. Courtesy of Downtown Naperville Alliance

A banner gives a glimpse of the streetscape construction being done along Main Street in downtown Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Through the dust and barricades, it's not easy reaching many downtown Naperville businesses due to a streetscape construction project that began earlier this month.

However, the Downtown Naperville Alliance came up with creative ways to help guide customers to those affected stores.

Between temporary hopscotch games on the sidewalk and colorful banners identifying nearby shops, the DNA is rolling out an entertaining guide for downtown visitors in the midst of the $4.9 million infrastructure and beautification project.

"We knew this streetscape project was coming to Naperville for quite some time, so we've had a little bit of time to prepare," said DNA Executive Director Danielle Tufano. "But it was kind of a moving target in that we weren't sure what size the barricades were going to be or where exactly they would be placed."

The work spans Jefferson Avenue between Main and Webster streets, and along Main Street between Jackson and Jefferson avenues.

"When the construction began at the beginning of this month, that's when we were able to see the situation and we could work with our designers and printers to get a plan in place," she said.

Because the commercial signage doesn't adhere to city ordinances, Tufano requested a permit at last week's city council meeting. In an effort to support the brick-and-mortar businesses still trying to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic, council members unanimously approved the variance.

Beyond the signage, though, the alliance is trying other ideas to keep the area vibrant. After Tufano and others noticed the number of families and kids watching the construction, they decided to put up a plexiglass viewing area for people to safely watch the work as it progresses.

The hopscotch games will feature names of nearby businesses, and decals on the sidewalk will direct people to shops. There also will be 6-foot-tall stands with a directory of stores on different streets.

To bring more exposure, there will be periodic videos featuring Tufano, Mayor Steve Chirico and Transportation, Engineering and Development Director Bill Novack to provide updates on the construction.

"Our mission is to support and advocate for the businesses downtown," Tufano said. "We know this construction project is going to have an impact on our businesses. Any way we can help with marketing and bring people downtown and let people know these businesses are still open, that's going to be our focus for the next couple of months."

When it's completed -- the goal is Labor Day -- there will be a noticeable difference in the area. Pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, brick pavers and driveways are being replaced. Storm sewers and water mains will be serviced.

The city is also installing new street lighting as part of a new underground electric infrastructure. There will be raised planters, streetscape furniture and added landscaping.

The project was delayed in 2021 to lessen the burden on businesses struggling through pandemic restrictions. However, city officials stressed the work needed to be done this year to avoid having to wait until 2024 because of anticipated reconstruction of the Washington Street bridge.

In a letter to city council members, Tufano said potential locations for signage include in front of the Naperville Running Company on Jefferson Avenue, Barnes & Noble on Washington Street, across the street from Q-BBQ on Main Street and an undetermined location on Water Street.

The signage will be removed when the streetscape project is completed.

"We want to let people know that we're still here," Tufano said. "We're still open for business."