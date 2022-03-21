Roselle to host German-inspired Bockfest, parade on April 23

Roselle will host its first parade in three years next month, alongside Bockfest, a new festival that salutes the Roselle founders' German heritage.

The Roselle Sister Cities German Committee recently announced it will hold Bockfest on April 23. As part of the community's 100-year anniversary celebration this year, the event includes the blessing of a keg of beer, a community parade, and festivities at Pollyanna Brewing Co.

"I'm excited to see Roselle's German heritage celebrated and a fun new way to kick off spring," Mayor David Pileski said.

The Bockfest parade will start at noon at Kemmerling Park and will end at the Pollyanna brewery, where the free celebration will go through 11 p.m. with beer, German food, a Wurst King and Queen contest, goat bingo, live music, and more.

In anticipation of the centennial celebration, Roselle became sister cities with Laatzen, Germany, last November. Roselle has also been sister cities with Bochnia, Poland, since 2000 and hopes to find a sister city in Italy in the near future.

Laatzen is a city of about 22,000 in central Germany, just south of Hanover in the Lower Saxony district. Like Roselle, it was a farming community in the 1800s that began transforming to an industrial base in the 20th century. As of 2019, Roselle had more than 22,000 residents as well.

In becoming sister cities, both communities hope to expand cultural, social and educational experiences and opportunities.