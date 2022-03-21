One killed in two-vehicle crash in Prairie Grove; another airlifted to hospital

One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after aa two-vehicle crash Saturday on Route 176 in Prairie Grove. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

A 27-year-old Crystal Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday along Route 176 in Prairie Grove after he collided with a cargo truck, McHenry County sheriff's police said Monday.

Tyler King was driving westbound in the 2000 block of Route 176, west of Bayview Beach Road in Prairie Grove, when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck a cargo truck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. It was not known as of Monday why King's vehicle veered into the eastbound lane.

King was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived a little after 3 p.m. while the other driver, a Wauconda man, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.

King was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander while the Wauconda man was driving a 2001 Ford E350 cargo truck, officials said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Ford, as a result of the crash, left the roadway and was overturned, spilling its cargo.

Those who responded included the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.

An investigation by both the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office is ongoing.