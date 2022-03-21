Carjacker steals woman's SUV at gunpoint in Mount Prospect

A woman's SUV was stolen at gunpoint over the weekend in Mount Prospect, police reported late Monday night.

At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1800 block of North Burning Bush Lane, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim was walking from her driveway to her home when a man pointed a handgun at her and demanded her keys.

A second man was standing at the rear of the victim's vehicle, and an unknown gray SUV was parked in front of the house,

The thief drove the victim's white Hyundai Santa Fe though the front lawn and north on Burning Bush Lane as she called police from inside her home.

Nearby surveillance footage also showed the victim's Hyundai and the SUV headed east on Seminole Lane, according to authorities.

The man with the gun was described as Black, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was wearing black and white hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

The only detail provided about the second man was that he was wearing a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 870-5654