The Week That Was: Busse Woods elk dies, Christkindlmarket coming to Aurora

Pneumonia may have caused the death of an elk that had been part of the herd at Busse Woods, Forest Preserves of Cook County officials said Monday. The 4-year-old female died March 8 within the 17-acre enclosed pasture on the northwest corner of Arlington Heights and Higgins roads near Elk Grove Village.

Aurora will host a Christkindlmarket location this year at RiverEdge Park downtown. Mayor Richard Irvin announced the news at his State of the City address Tuesday night.

The Chicago Bears' hiring of architects and other consultants for a proposed new stadium at Arlington Park shows the team is serious about moving to Arlington Heights, Mayor Tom Hayes said Thursday. "We're very far past the hypothetical stage," he said.

Arlington Hts. police have crisis counselor

Amid national debates on defunding police and relocating resources to social services, the Arlington Heights Police Department and Amita Health Center for Mental Health received a $250,000 federal grant for a crisis counselor who will work with sworn officers on calls involving people suffering from a mental health crisis. She started Monday.

A developer is proposing a 250-unit apartment complex on a little more than 11.6 acres on the southwest corner of East State Street and Kirk Road in Geneva, according to documents filed with the city.

Korean BBQ on the Lake officially opened this week on Main Street in downtown Lake Zurich. It's been so popular so far that one day the eatery ran out of ingredients.

Naperville high schooler Ava Morse has been acting, dancing and singing since she was 5 years old. Now the 16-year-old done voice-over work, too, as a star in Pixar's animated movie "Turning Red."

Lake County sheriff's deputies and a police dog rescued a woman stuck in frigid water and suffering symptoms of hypothermia Thursday morning near Antioch, potentially saving her life. The woman had gotten her legs stuck in muck in a shallow channel of water just off Lake Marie.