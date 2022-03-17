Geneva to consider 250-unit apartment building

A developer wants to construct a 250-unit apartment complex on the southwest corner of East State Street and Kirk Road in Geneva.

A developer is proposing a 250-unit apartment complex on a little more than 11.6 acres on the southwest corner of East State Street and Kirk Road in Geneva, according to documents filed with the city.

The complex, proposed by Cornerstone Housing LLC of Omaha, would be four stories high and in an H-shape to allow for an entry courtyard in front and landscaped courtyard in the back.

Called Cornerstone Apartments, the proposal is for 148 two-bedroom apartments, 69 one-bedroom apartments and 33 studio units, documents show. It would offer 60 enclosed garages and 354 off-street parking spaces.

The goal is to provide housing for young workers starting their careers, according to the filing. Renters would have to qualify based on income.

The 2021 income limits are $39,180 for a single-person household and $44,760 for a two-person household. The income limits are subject to change annually. The 2021 rent limits range from $464 for a studio up to $1,195 for a two-bedroom, all utilities paid, according to the filing with the city.

Cornerstone President Bobbi Lucas said the apartment rents are capped based on certain percentages of the median income for Kane County. Though not a Housing and Urban Development complex, it's based on HUD guidelines that the IRS uses.

The apartments are geared for secretaries, young working people coming out of college, nurses, administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals -- as well as retirees, Lucas said.

"These are very noble professions that are respected, but they don't make a lot of money," Lucas said. "This is workforce housing. And all our buildings are enclosed with two elevators, so they are accessible for seniors. That's another reason why we strive to build these. With an elevator, you can live in this building on any floor."

Cornerstone Housing has apartment complexes in nine states, Lucas said.

The Geneva complex would have -- as its other properties do -- a billiards room, fitness room, outdoor grills and patios that encourage congregating and socializing among the residents.

"It's not a traditional walk-up apartment where you don't know your neighbors," Lucas said. "We're trying to make it friendly where people can hang out, congregate and get to know each other."

Among the other amenities in the apartments are dog-washing sinks.

"Everybody has animals now," Lucas said. "That's the way of the world. Everyone has animals and you have to have a place to wash them, rather than at home in the bathtub."

The property is currently zoned for business and East Gateway Planned Unit Development. The company is seeking an amendment from commercial to multi-family residential; a zoning map amendment to reflect that change; and a preliminary PUD and plat of subdivision, according to the company's filing with the city.

The filings are available on the city's website at geneva.il.us.

A public hearing has yet to be scheduled before the planning and zoning commission.

Lucas said a neighborhood meeting would also be scheduled.