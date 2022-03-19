Suburban Skyview: 'Awaking Muse' greets springtime in Schaumburg

Sleeping figure stirs at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts

The "Awaking Muse," which was installed at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in 2006 by Don Lawler and Meg White, depicts a female figure stirring from her slumber from beneath the earth. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The snow has melted, revealing once again the "Awaking Muse" at the Al Larson Prairie Center in Schaumburg greeting another springtime as the temperatures get warmer and the days get longer.

The sculpture, measuring 40 feet from head to toe depicts a female figure stirring from beneath the grass.

Kentucky-based Don Lawler-Meg White Sculpture Studios Inc. created the monument, carved from Indiana limestone.

"Awaking Muse" references the muses of Greek mythology who inspired mortals with great thoughts in the arts and sciences.

During the warmer months, besides providing access to play and to admire the massive sculpture, the grounds host the presence of Louis and Serena, the village's beloved trumpeter swans.

The muse is interactive. If you sit in her hand, she will whisper inspirations to you ... so the legend goes.

