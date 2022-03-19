"I felt like I had to do something': Volunteers in Grant Township pack donations destined for Ukraine

Valentina Hierzer is among the volunteers accepting donations during a drop-off donation event for Ukraine Saturday at the Grant Township office in Ingleside. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Tactical gear is packed in a box during a drop-off donation event for Ukraine Saturday at the Grant Township office in Ingleside. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Anna McManus of Ingleside marks a packed box during a drop-off donation event for Ukraine Saturday at the Grant Township office in Ingleside. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kelley Witcraft of Hainesville packs a box during a drop-off donation event for Ukraine Saturday at the Grant Township office in Ingleside. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kira Cole of Volo, left, and Grant Township Clerk Judy Martini sort items during a drop-off donation event for Ukraine Saturday at the township office in Ingleside. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Volunteers accepted donations of medical supplies, food, new clothing and other essentials destined for Ukraine during a drop-off event at the Grant Township office in Ingleside Saturday.

Tourniquets and antibacterial ointment, protein bars and coffee, hats, socks, tactical gear and backpacks were among the items donated. Roughly 65 volunteers then packed the items into boxes and loaded them onto a truck to be shipped to Ukraine Monday.

Grant Township Clerk Judy Martini said a heartbreaking image of a family being killed by an explosion prompted her to do something to help the people of Ukraine.

"I felt like I had to do something and so I started to reach out try to find what I could do," Martini said. "Our community, the people of Lake County, are wonderful."

The event was sponsored by Antioch, Avon, Grant Lake Villa Newport and Wauconda townships.