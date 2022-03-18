Suspect charged in Elburn rape
Updated 3/18/2022 9:02 PM
A 22-year-old Yorkville man has been charged in the sexual assault of woman who was sleeping in an Elburn apartment.
Elburn police were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of South Main Street about 2:15 a.m. Friday.
Police said the 19-year-old victim awoke to find Reginald B. Terry, of the 500 block of Heartland Drive, attacking her.
Officers located Terry outside the building and detained him, police said
Investigators learned he had been at the apartment Thursday night with several other people but had remained in the apartment after the others had left, police said.
Terry, who is being held at the Kane County jail, has a Saturday morning court appearance.
