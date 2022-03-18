Streamwood police nab suspect with 11 warrants from 8 departments

A Glendale Heights man who authorities said had at least 11 outstanding arrest warrants from eight law enforcement agencies throughout the state was nabbed by Streamwood police early Wednesday.

James I. Holmes, 37, was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after police located him on the 400 block of East Irving Park Road, according to Streamwood police arrest reports.

Holmes has warrants dating back several years, according to court records.

It's unclear how he was able to remain free given the number of charges he was facing, but court records also indicate he was sometimes charged in absentia.

Holmes is currently being held at the Cook County jail in lieu of $120,000 bail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and retail theft.

According to Streamwood police, Holmes had three arrest warrants out of South Elgin, two from Glendale Heights, and one each from Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Streamwood and Champaign. The DuPage County sheriff's office and downstate Boone County sheriff's office also have warrants for Holmes' arrest.

According to records provided by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office, Holmes is wanted for burglary, domestic battery and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle on warrants issued in DuPage County. He is also facing multiple charges of aggravated fleeing in Kane County as well as possession of a stolen vehicle, sale of a stolen vehicle and electronic harassment and threats. In downstate Boone County, he is wanted for aggravated domestic battery.

His next court date is slated for April 1 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, jail records show.