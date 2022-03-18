Mount Prospect, noting its ties to Ukraine, proclaims support for beleaguered nation

Mount Prospect resident Katya Mischenko-Mycyk addresses the village board Tuesday to discuss the community's ties to Ukraine and urge the village's formal support for the beleaguered nation. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Mount Prospect residents, from left, Valentina Mischenko, Anastasia Mycyk, Valentina Mycyk, Katya Mischenko-Mycyk and George Mycyk appeared before the village board this week urging officials to formally support Ukraine. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

The Mischenko-Mycyk family staged a pair of donation drives for Ukraine from their Mount Prospect home in recent weeks. They appeared before the village board this week urging officials to formally support Ukraine. Courtesy of Katya Mischenko-Mycyk

After hearing from members of its Ukrainian American community, and noting the village's ties to the European nation, Mount Prospect leaders this week issued a formal proclamation in support of Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.

"I know Mr. Putin is not going to listen to a mayor in Mount Prospect, Illinois, but I would send a message to him to stop killing the innocent and stop the senseless aggression, and, frankly, the war crimes," Mayor Paul Hoefert said of the proclamation.

Hoefert also encouraged residents to join in a day of prayer for Ukraine on Sunday.

The proclamation came after village leaders heard from residents with close ties to Ukraine, including Katya Mischenko-Mycyk, whose mother, Valentina, fled the nation at 7 years old during World War II.

"The last 20 days have been the longest 20 days of our lives," she said, expressing concern for family members and friends in Ukraine who are "trapped in occupied towns with no ability to get out, who are being shot at, who have no food, who have no electricity."

"My mother witnessed these atrocities herself (during World War II)," Mischenko-Mycyk added. "And I, as a first-generation American, never imagined I would be seeing them again."

Valentina Mischenko said the current events in Ukraine bring back unhappy memories from the turmoil of World War II.

"I'm always crying," she said.

Mischenko-Mycyk also read a letter she received from Kateryna Yushchenko, the former first lady of Ukraine, who grew up in Mount Prospect and graduated from Prospect High School.

"I know of your rallies, generous donations and school projects," the letter reads. "And I'm deeply grateful to you for standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as we defend our right to freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Yushchenko's parents came to the U.S. in the aftermath of World War II and eventually settled in Mount Prospect when she was 9 years old.

"Mount Prospect gave me the education, strength and resilience to return to my parents' homeland and now to do all I can to fight for its freedom and our very existence," she wrote, adding that she hopes any Ukranian refugees from the current crisis receive similar treatment in America.

"If and when they do arrive, your families will give them a warm welcome and show them the beauty and kindness that I myself experienced many years ago."

Mischenko-Mycyk said her family has organized two humanitarian aid drives at her house. One collected more than two tons of medical goods, humanitarian goods, food products, and tactical items for the volunteer army.

The items are being shipped through the Rolling Meadows firm Meest, which is coordinating with Ukrainian charities.

"There has been such an amazing outpouring from all across the United States," she said.

Because of logistical challenges in delivering aid to Ukraine, she said it may now be best to donate directly to organizations already on the ground there.