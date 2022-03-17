Middle school in Lake in the Hills goes on short lockdown after bullet found on campus

Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills went on a short lockdown Thursday morning after a bullet was found on campus.

Huntley Community School District 158 Communications Director Alex LeMoine said the building was placed on a "hold in place and teach" lockdown at approximately 8 a.m. while the Lake in the Hills police conducted a search and investigation of the school at 9625 Haligus Road.

Students remained in their classrooms. The hallways and common areas were cleared during the search.

"Classes ran as normal," LeMoine said. "Kids were learning, and teachers were teaching the way they normally would be."

Families were sent an email once the lockdown was put in place and sent updates from the school district as they received information from the police, she said.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m. after police determined there was no threat.