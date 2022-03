Boys water polo: Maine South 12, Glenbrook North 7

Glenbrook North's Gabe Johnson tries to get to the ball ahead of Maine South goalie Jack Rouse during Tuesday's water polo game in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North's Josh Hyun shoots and scores during Tuesday's water polo game against Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North goalie Dylan Geinko makes a save during Tuesday's water polo game against Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North's Matthew Gehes has the ball on a breakaway during Tuesday's water polo game against Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer