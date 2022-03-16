Three men sought in Bloomingdale bank robbery

The FBI is seeking three men in connection with the robbery of a BMO Harris Bank branch Wednesday in Bloomingdale. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is looking for three men who robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Bloomingdale.

The BMO Harris Bank, 191 E. Lake St., was robbed around 9:40 a.m.

One of the thieves had a handgun, according to the FBI.

The three men are described as Black, with thin builds, wearing dark pants, gym shoes and surgical gloves. They left in a vehicle.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700 or send an email to tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips are accepted.

This is the fifth reported bank robbery in DuPage County this year. On March 2, a BMO Harris branch on Devon Avenue in Wood Dale was robbed by three men. On Jan. 14, a man robbed a Chase Bank branch on Lake Street in Addison. The same branch was robbed on Jan. 19. And on Jan. 3, a man robbed a BMO Harris branch on 75th Street in Woodridge.